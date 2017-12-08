Five North-East Wales bands given share of £35,000

Five bands from North-East Wales are celebrating after being awarded a share of £35,000 to help them with their craft.

Llangollen’s Campfire Social, Flintshire-based Ennio the Little Brother, Gravves from Deeside and Gallops from Wrexham have won backing from The Launchpad Fund.

The Launchpad Fund gives up-and-coming Welsh-based artists up to £2,000 each to help support them in shaping their careers, developing their music and supporting activities that will help them to fulfil their potential.

Campfire Social have been given money to record at a studio in Penmaenmawr, Ennio the Little Brother has been given money for equipment for performance, Gravves money for a music video and PR campaign and Gallops equipment for visuals for live performances.

Wrexham-based indiepop band Seazoo also received backing to help them record an album,which they plan to release in the new year.

The fund is part of BBC Wales and Arts Council of Wales’ Horizons scheme and received 175 applications from across the country.

A panel of 21 experts from the BBC and the wider music industry selected the successful applicants.