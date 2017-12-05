Competition: Win Detectorists and Our Girl DVD box sets

There’s still nothing like a box set for an ideal Christmas gift for someone you love.

Offering hours of entertainment, insight, laughter and sheer pleasure, the digital download or streaming service can’t compare to the gift you can unwrap and truly treasure.

Leading the way in gifting box sets, Acorn Media, with more than 20 years in the business, continue to bring home the best in home entertainment – box sets of TV series that will enthrall and entertain for a lifetime.

For Christmas 2017, you’ll find a vast array of box sets of some the best TV shows to grace our screens, offering hours of entertainment, including TV hits such as gripping dramas Broadchurch, Line of Duty, Our Girl, Inspector George Gently, Foyle’s War, Footballers Wives and Bad Girls alongside sitcoms including The Good Life, Doc Martin, The Windsors and Oh Doctor Beeching!

The Leader is giving one lucky reader the chance to get their hands on two of the hottest Christmas DVD box sets around. Our fantastic prize contains the BAFTA award winning show, Detectorists, containing Series One - Three, and a Christmas special, all on a great double DVD box set.

This engaging and hilarious comedy drama is one of BBC Four’s most popular shows, starring Mackenzie Crook as Andy and Toby Jones as Lance. The story follows this comic duo as they search for treasures which will eventually be the key to their long-awaited fortune.

Our second Christmas box set DVD, is Our Girl: The Complete Collection, featuring Series One, Two and The Nepal Tour. Our Girls follows the lives of female army medics.

Subject to the worst rigours of war and terror, they soon find that their experiences overseas are hard to leave behind when they come home.

To be in with a chance of winning these fabulous Christmas DVD box sets, simply email your details, including name, address, postcode and daytime telephone number by noon on Wednesday December 13, 2017 to kathy.woodfine-jones@nwn.co.uk

Don’t forget to include your daytime number as the winners will be notified by phone.

The competition is not open to employees of NWN Media Ltd or the prize provider and their families.

Full terms and conditions for all NWN competitions are available in the Classified Section.

For more information or to see the full list of great DVD's available from Acorn Media, visit www.acorndvd.com