Competition: Win a pair of tickets to see stand-up comedian Phill Jupitus at Wrexham's William Aston Hall

The Leader has teamed up with the William Aston Hall to give five readers the chance of winning a pair of tickets to see Phill Jupitus in his hilarious, new stand-up show Juplicity on Friday, December 8.

Enjoy over an hour of tales, laughs and diversions and watch in delight and/or horror as this experienced funny man and TV stalwart drags laughs out of the chaos of his own life and the uncertain world that surrounds it. Adult themes and situations, but delivered childishly.

Phill became a familiar face when he started as team captain on BBC2’s pop quiz Never Mind The Buzzcocks in 1996, which went on to run for 19 years.

Aside from Never Mind the Buzzcocks and live stand up shows all over the UK, he also appears as a regular guest on QI (BBC2) and Alan Davies As yet Untitled (Dave), and in 2012 returned to television stand-up for the first time since 2000 with an appearance on Live at the Apollo (BBC1).

For your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Juplicity simply email your name, along with your address, postcode and daytime telephone number by noon on Wednesday December 6, 2017 to kathy.woodfine-jones@nwn.co.uk

Don’t forget to include your daytime number as the winners will be notified by phone. T

he competition is not open to employees of NWN Media Ltd or the prize provider and their families. Full terms and conditions for all NWN competitions are available on this website.

Phill Jupitus: Juplicity, stops off at the the William Aston Hall, Glyndwr University Campus, Mold Road, Wrexham on Friday December 8. Doors open at 7.30pm.

Tickets: £15 - £16.50, are available from the box office by calling 0844 888 9991 or online at www.glyndwr.ac.uk/en/Events/eventlistings/Phill-Jupitus.html