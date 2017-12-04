Chester Santa Dash: Hundreds brave the cold for city's annual Christmas charity run

Hundreds of fundraisers braved the cold for the Chester Santa Dash.

Now in its seventh year, the annual event is organised by the Hospice of the Good Shepherd, based in Backford, and the Countess of Chester Hospital.

All sponsorship raised will go towards helping the two causes. Kathy Kenney, community and events fundraiser at the Countess Charity, said: “I hope that everyone, young and old, sprinters or strollers, families and even well-behaved dogs on leads, all had a super time.

“We are very grateful to all who support us, particularly Virgin Money, who are sponsoring the event.”