Flintshire friends leave women screaming with 'Full Monty' show in aid of charity

A group of men strutted their stuff in the buff in a bid to raise cash for prostate cancer.

Jim Fitzsimmons, from Penyffordd, convinced five of his friends to go ‘The Full Monty’ in front of 200 people at a charity event in Broughton Wings Sports and Social Club.

Mr Fitzsimmons and his friends, Gary Duddley-Jones from Broughton, and Steve Hugh and Mark Howcroft from Chester, underwent seven weeks of rigorous dance training from former Dreamboy dancer, Richard Allen, from Holywell.

Martin Argyle, from Broughton, originally signed up for the event but due to work commitments, had to practice the Full Monty every night in his hotel room.

With routines and racy outfits in check, Flintshire’s very own five-piece dropped their pieces on Saturday, to a crowd of “screaming women” as part of a “fundraiser with a twist”.

After watching celebrities on ITV taking off their clothes for the 20th anniversary of The Full Monty film this April, Mr Fitzsimmons wondered whether “some local lads could pull off” the risque dance routine in front of a more local audience.

He said: “This has always been about prostate cancer awareness and raising money for it. My grandfather died of prostate cancer nine years ago and my father went in for an operation four weeks ago. After that, they called him back in to say he had stage three prostate cancer. Had it not been for that operation, he could have died.”

The five brave men, who are all fathers, said they are “glad the whole thing is over” as pressure mounted in the lead up to Saturday night’s performance after the 180 tickets sold out within days.

Mr Fitzsimmons said: “It was an absolute sellout and an absolutely fantastic night. We always said we would go the whole Full Monty with a twist, but no one knew what we were actually doing.

“The four of us who had been taught by Richard came onto the stage at first from two different entrances to the James Bond theme ‘Goldeneye.’ We then performed eight different dances in all to Five Alive, the Macarena, Gangnam Style, and Hot in Here, by Nelly.

“We then went off the stage and strutted straight back in to Tom Jones’s ‘You can leave your hat on.’ The laughs, roars and clapping were all absolutely superb.

“At the beginning of the night we all felt okay because we were socialising and telling people about our journey. It was only when we went backstage to put on our performing clothes we thought ‘oh my gosh, this is real’. There was no turning back.

“Me and the boys were laughing the whole time not knowing what we would say or do once we were out there. At the start it wasn’t quite so surreal because we were on the dancefloor on the same level as everyone else.

“Then we jumped on the stage and it was really strange looking from above on people, and we realised, we have to get this right.

“The audience were brilliant. Some people were sat on the dancefloor watching us on stage towards the end. The clapping when the five of us took our boxers off for the final dance was surreal.

“Women were screaming. I don’t know whether that was in pure shock because not any of us are Dreamboys, but it did feel like we were at Wembley stadium being famous and well known.

“It was unbelievable.

“If people had been quiet and awkward we would be worried we hadn’t done what we set out to do. But not one person said it was bad and everyone said they had a fantastic evening.”

“We raised about £3,500 in all, but we are not stopping until we get to our goal of £5,000. I’ve got some ideas, like launching a naked calendar for 2018 and I’m getting approached by people asking when the next Full Monty will be.”

Plans are in the air to repeat this charity evening next year for the Poppy Appeal, which will celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2018.

Mr Fitzsimmons hopes his friends, family, and local businesses of which “are too many to name” will support the next “fundraiser with a twist” as he was “overwhelmed” by their efforts this weekend.

He said: “I don’t know where to start thanking everyone for all their help.”