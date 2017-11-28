Santas get ho-ho-going for Hawarden's first ever Christmas dash

Santas of all ages took to the streets as Hawarden held its first ever Santa dash.

Dressed in the traditional red outfit, more than 150 runners of all ages – even those in a pram – took to the village course on Saturday morning.

The 3.5 km race route was circular, leaving Gladstone playing fields, towards Ewloe Roundabout passing the Crown and Liver pub and heading up St David’s Park towards Wood Lane before heading back to the playing fields.

On returning, runners were greeted by a Christmas market featuring live entertainment, food stalls, performances by Northop Silver Band alongside a bar, children’s rides and crafts stalls.

A special appearance was made by Father Christmas himself as well as the Snow Queen.

Cllr Helen Brown, one of those who helped organise the event, said she was delighted with how successful it was and hinted that it could return next year.

She said: “It was absolutely brilliant, hilarious, it really was.

“There were about 150 Santa’s so it was very well-attended but as well as that, all the way along the route people from the community were gathering at the end of their streets to show their support.

“We had a Santa’s grotto, festive stalls, a theatre company put on a show, the Penarlag CP choir with a dog even joining in. It was so good we are already planning for next year, it’s going to be an annual event.”

Cllr Brown added her thanks to the volunteers and other members of the community council who helped organise the event.