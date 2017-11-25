Taste Test: Mel's Cafe, Mold

Mel’s Cafe is the latest addition to Mold’s food scene.

Opening its doors as recently as this month in premises on Wrexham Street previously occupied by Lucy May’s coffee shop, Mel’s has put on a bold front with a striking wooden-based theme.

Tables, chairs and roof beams are hewn from plank. It looks striking, but perhaps radiates a rather cold feeling, although to be fair on the day I visited it was pretty parky outside.

But the food on offer certainly warmed me up and I was impressed with the selection of mains for a new starter cafe.

Specials included a chicken mozarella baked in asparagus and homemade sauce and a chicken guvec.

Mel’s menu certainly has an accent on Turkish and I was tempted by the kofte homemade meatballs served with mushrooms, rice or chips and fresh mixed salad, which seemed very good value at just £6.50.

It was clear Mel’s is a place that is kind on the wallet, when chilli con carne and sheperds’ pie come in for around a fiver.

But there was nothing cheap tasting about my meatballs, which were rich and tasty, complemented with some lovely succulent mushrooms and a rice salad.

I washed it down with a glass of hot chocolate, which I topped off with cream after my waitress merrily suggested I try a bit of “decadence”.

Sadly any hopes of plunging over the abyss into an orgy of sweet eating were let down somewhat by the lack of a pudding or cake menu.

The counter may be stocked with packaged cakes, but it is certainly not the same thing as being offered a tempting platter of homemade produce.

In other cafes of this size, homemade can do a roaring trade and you feel it is a major omission, although my waitress assured me they would be looking into it when they were in full swing.

But overall, Mel’s looks like a great place to go to grab a quick meal or snack, as well as breakfast.

Do not forget the soup of the day too and there are omelettes, pastas, jacket potatoes, paninis and burgers, as well as a range of salads, if you are looking after your waistline.

There is also a children’s menu with all meals (£3.20) served with a drink.

When I visited the lunchtime trade was heavy and as the festive season approaches, Mel’s straightforward, but efficient and swiftly served fare is guaranteed to go down well with Christmas shoppers looking for somewhere to beat a tasty retreat.

Mel’s is open seven days a week and all bank holidays.

How it rated:

Mel’s Cafe, 21 Wrexham Street, Mold. Tel: 01352 744908

Ambience 8/10

Service 8/10

Food quality 7/10

Children welcome – yes

Disabled access – yes