Mold sixth-form student brushed shoulders with football star David Beckham after TV charity challenge

THE TV cycling challenge a Mold teenager took part in raised more than £5 million for Children in Need – and he brushed shoulders with such household names as David Beckham when he appeared on television.

Ben Hughes, a sixth-former at Alun High School, Mold, has spent the last month taking part in the ‘Rickshaw Challenge’, cycling from Television Centre in London to Scotland.

He competed the epic

500-mile journey on November 17, and the BBC has confirmed the challenge secured donations totaling just over £5 million for Children in Need.

As reported in the Leader yesterday, Ben’s older sister Amy, 27, has Cockayne Syndrome – a rare disorder which causes premature ageing and he helps with her care as part of the support group Amy and Friends.

His determination to help raise awareness of the condition saw him selected for the challenge which he carried out under the glare of the cameras, watched by millions of viewers.

Ben returned to school this week after spending time with the likes of football legend David Beckham, cricket icon Andrew Flintoff and former The Great British Bake Off star Mary Berry on BBC1’s The One Show on Monday.

His proud mum, Jayne Hughes said the whole experience has given her son a massive confidence boost and the determination to do more to help others.

“It has been a mad week”, she said.

“It has been brilliant for Ben as he wasn’t a talker so to see the difference in him and the rest of his team is amazing – riding 500 miles to raise awareness of Cockayne Syndrome.

“There he was on television sat next to David Beckham on The One Show, no problem talking whatsoever.”