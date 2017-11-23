Hotly tipped band Fickle Friends to play Wrexham

ONE of the UK’s most hotly-tipped bands have confirmed a 2018 show at Wrexham’s Central Station venue.

Brighton-based Fickle Friends who have been called ‘the essential new British indie-pop band of 2018’ have already played over 350 live shows together, been playlisted regularly on Radio 1 with an incredible string of singles including ‘Brooklyn’, ‘Glue’ and ‘Hello Hello’ and headlined a sold-out London Forum.

The band, who have been compared to The 1975 and Chvrches, release their hugely anticipated debut album. ‘You Are Someone Else’ on March 16 2018 on Polydor Records a few weeks after playing Wrexham on March 1.

Singer Natti Shiner said: “This album mostly talks about the feeling that you don’t fit in your own life, forever craving something else.

“I felt like I was stuck in a perpetual nightmare of bad relationships and worry for so long and this collection of songs kinda pulled me out of that.

“We always wanted to make a record that made people dance and think at the same time. If any of these songs help anyone feel cool, or strong or even just less alone then we’ll have achieved what we wanted.”

Fickle Friends play Wrexham Central Station on Thursday March 1. Tickets from www.seetickets.com