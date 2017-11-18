Taste Test: Honey's Riverside Bakery & Cafe, Caergwrle

IF your search for something to eat is all about location, then you cannot go wrong with Honey’s Riverside Bakery and Cafe in Caergwrle.

Built last year after a a long battle for planning permission, the cafe stands overlooking the picturesque River Alyn and has ample parking and disabled access.

The interior is basked in light, which pours in from large bay windows and allows for a clear view of the amazing scenery outside.

The lovely outdoor terrace area, sheltered by retractable awnings, encourages drinking and eating all year-round, and when we arrive many are doing just that, as they take advantage of a crisp, sunny Sunday in autumn.

A neighbourhood bakery, which makes sourdough breads, freshly baked Oriental filled buns and patisserie, is attached and the menu includes sandwiches made with homemade bread, homemade scones, teacakes, soup, energy boosting toasts, and of course a full English breakfast, which seems to be going down a treat with the many diners who are eating as we take our seats.

So far so good but Honey’s seems to be struggling a bit to cope with its own popularity.

It takes an age for our table to be cleared and we’re told there is a 30-minute wait for the vegetable soup, despite many around us tucking in to what looks like a very tasty bowl indeed.

An influx of cyclists who all seem to order the same thing doesn’t help but it certainly didn’t make a great first impression.

Thankfully the food we did order was gorgeous.

My ‘energy boosting toast’ with scrambled egg and Alaskan smoked salmon was a tasty treat although for £6 it perhaps could have stretched to larger helping.

My wife, still getting over her disappointment with the soup, went for a Cheddar cheese and pickle sandwich roll, which came with a soft, tender brioch roll as well as a decent portion of salad and crisps.

Our two children both went for the kids’ menu and chose a kids’ carved applewood ham sandwich, which was great value at £3.95, coming with a drink and crisps.

The drinks menu was impressive too, with my caffeine-free wife opting for a cup of Chai tea, whereas I went for a slightly less exotic latte, while looking enviously at the ice cream milk shake.

What really made the meal a success though were the homemade cakes which were displayed lovingly at the till and were clearly the main reason why many customers were stopping by.

My carrot and walnut cake was deliciously moist and came in a huge wedge which ensured I didn’t need to eat for hours later. My wife felt similarly about her chocolate brownie cake.

As we left it was easy to forget our initial encounter with the cafe, especially after a friendly chat with a staff member, who proudly gave us a loyalty card and apologised for the problems.

We’ll certainly be using that card at a later date.

The Bill - total: £32

How it rated:

Honey’s Riverside Bakery & Cafe, Bridge End Bridge, Caergwrle. Tel: 01978 761760

Ambience – 8/10

Service – 6/10

Food quality – 8/10

Children welcome – yes

Disabled access – yes