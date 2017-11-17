Competition: Win a pair of tickets to see The Selecter and The Beat at Wrexham's William Aston Hall

Two tone legends The Selecter and The Beat are performing at Wrexham's William Aston Hall on Saturday November 25 as part of their live tour.

Life-long friends, they are two of the main bands to come out of 2 Tone – a crucial musical and cultural movement which is still as relevant today as it was over 30 years ago.

The Selecter is led by their iconic frontwoman Pauline Black, alongside an incredible talented band of musicians, and co-fronted by original member Arthur ‘Gaps’ Hendrickson. Their latest album, Subculture, was mixed by UK dub-master Prince Fatty and released to critical acclaim in June 2015.

The Beat fronted by Ranking Roger released their spectacular fourth album Bounce (the first in over 30 years) in September 2016.

The Selecter and The Beat, stop off at the William Aston Hall on Saturday November 25 at 7pm.

Tickets priced at £25, are available by calling the box office on 0844 888 9991 or online at www.glyndwr.ac.uk/en/Events/allevents

Suitable for ages 14 and over.