Competition: Win a pair of tickets to see The Bob Dylan Story at Wrexham's William Aston Hall

The Leader is giving away five pairs of tickets to see the amazing The Bob Dylan Story in Wrexham.

The Bob Dylan Story is coming to the William Aston Hall on Friday November 24, with a new stunning and definitive tribute to a songwriting genius who spoke for a whole generation.

With classics like Blowin’ In The Wind, The Times They Are A-Changin’, Mr Tambourine Man, Like A Rolling Stone and All Along The Watchtower providing the soundtrack for a whole generation, it is not surprising that even The Beatles fell under the spell of rock music’s greatest icon.

Now Bob and “The Band” transport you back to the Nobel prize winner’s glory days with a truly authentic and affectionate celebration, complete with stunningly evocative visuals and authoritative insights into the stories behind the songs.

The Bob Dylan Story is stopping off for one night only at the William Aston Hall, and to celebrate the Leader is giving away five pairs of tickets to see this amazing show.

For your chance to win simply answer the following question:

What is Bob Dylan's birth name?

Email your answer, along with your address, postcode and daytime telephone number by noon on Wedneday November 22, to kathy.woodfine-jones@nwn.co.uk

Don’t forget to include your daytime number as the winners will be notified by phone.

The competition is not open to employees of NWN Media Ltd or the prize provider and their families. Full terms and conditions for all NWN competitions are available on this website

The Bob Dylan Story is coming to the William Aston Hall, Glwyndwr University Campus, Mold Road, Wrexham. Doors open at 7.30pm - start at 8pm. Under 14s must be accompanied by an adult.

Tickets £22 - £24.20 are available from the box office by calling 0844 888 9991 or online at https://www.glyndwr.ac.uk/en/Events/eventlistings/Bob-Dylan.html

For more information visit www.facebook.com/thebobdylanstory or www.thebobdylanstory.com