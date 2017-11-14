Competition: Win pair of tickets to see Roland Gift of Fine Young Cannibals at Manchester's Club Academy

Roland Gift - one of modern music’s true torchbearers and the charismatic front man of the Fine Young Cannibals - is back in the pop arena when he performs some of the tracks from his new solo album, the self-titled Roland Gift, during his UK tour.

To celebrate the release of Roland Gift's new solo album the Leader is giving away a pair of tickets to see the artist perform at the Club Academy, in Manchester on Saturday December 9, at 7.30pm.

Roland Gift stops off at the Club Academy, in Manchester on Saturday December 9. Doors 7.30pm.

Tickets priced at £22.50, are available by calling the box office on 0161 832 1111 or online at www.manchesteracademy.net