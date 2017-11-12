Choir Blimey! Flint primary school pupils celebrate singing success at top music festival

Primary school pupils are celebrating their singing success during a competition at a top north Wales music festival.

The hard work and rehearsing of choristers at Ysgol Croes Atti, in Flint, paid off as sang their way to victory at the International North Wales Coral Festival 2017.

To celebrate the festival’s 30th year, the pupils headed to Venue Cymru, Llandudno, with a repertoire of three different songs up their sleeves.

The 28 were required to sing three songs from different varieties, which included a unison party piece, a two-voice party piece, and an African song for their second year at the festival.

Lisa Johnson, years one and two teacher at Ysgol Croes Atti, said the African ‘Maleezweh’ was a favourite among the pupils.

She said: “It was a very enjoyable day and it was a nice experience for the children.

“They had practiced hard since the beginning of September and were really excited to compete.

“They loved the experience of being able to stand on the stage and sing.

The pupils also took part in a workshop in the afternoon, doing different activities from the musical Welsh website CânSing, which supports musical learning through schools through a host of repertoire and exercises.

Miss Johnson added that the choir are new preparing for the festive period, and are currently rehearsing for their annual performance at local care homes.

For further information of CânSing, visit www.cansing.org.uk