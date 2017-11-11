Children in Wrexham urged to create Christmas story and win £1,500 for their school

CHILDREN across the region are getting in the Christmas spirit to try and win £1,500 for their school.

Popular children’s author Sam Hay is challenging youngsters to come up with a new Christmas classic story, with a chance to win some brilliant prizes in the fourth annual Write Christmas competition.

The competition, backed by cartridgesave.co.uk, is open to children aged between four and 11 and split into three age categories.

To enter they need to write a short story or poe, of no more than 200 words inspired by winter or Christmas.

The entry that Sam, author of the Undead Pets series of books, judges to be the best across the entire competition will win £1,500 for their school to spend on books or writing equipment, in addition to a Christmas stocking full of festive treats worth £50 for themselves.

Two runners up will each secure £250 for their school and a festive goody bag.

The top 50 entries from across the UK will also be made into a printable, free to download book, to be released in December 2017.

Entries must be submitted by Friday, November 17 and children, parents and teachers can get hints and tips from Sam, plus full details of how to enter by visiting www.cartridgesave.co.uk/

printwhatmatters/

writechristmas2017.

Sam believes the competition is a great step towards unlocking children’s creativity.

She said: “I’m very excited to be judging the Write Christmas story competition for a fourth year running.

“It’s a great opportunity to get children writing and showing off their fantastic imaginations. I’m always so impressed by their creativity and originality.

“I can’t wait to read this year’s stories and poems!”

Ian Cowley, managing director of cartridgesave.co.uk, added: “Children’s imaginations never fail to amaze.

“We’re proud to invest in the best young writing and provide them with resources to help stimulate their creative minds.

“Compiling the Write Christmas printable e-book is one of the highlights of our year.”

Last year’s Write Christmas winner was Edwin Walker, 10, of Falkirk, who captured the judges’ attention with his “unusual and clever” story written in the form of a police report, that detailed how someone broke into a little girl’s house on Christmas Eve, left sooty footprints on the carpet and stole mince pies and milk.