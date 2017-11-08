Caring Flint cook helping feed those in need this winter with 'Christmas for the Lonely' project

A heartfelt community project launched by the owner of a diner is set to bring some warmth to vulnerable people this Christmas.

Annabella McMurray, from Flint, is launching a ‘Christmas for the Lonely’ project.

Since opening Bella’s Diner in Flint, Annabella’s dream of providing for the community has come true as she and a group of volunteers are organising a project to cook up a festive treat for lonely and vulnerable people, who would otherwise go without a dinner on Christmas Day.

When the project first took off in September, Annabella said she was “shocked” at the levels of support from members of the community, and on her Facebook group ‘Christmas for the Lonely.’

Now two months into planning, Annabella and her dedicated team of volunteers have been counting turkeys, sorting through donations and assembling a small shed to keep all stock and produce before cooking the feast a few days before Christmas.

Annabella said: “Plans are going well and we have a progress meeting next Monday, the 13th, where volunteers will be coming along to help sort things out.

“It’s getting scary how close it is but we should be on track.

“Anyone who knows anyone can nominate them to receive a dinner, no matter who they are.

“Age doesn’t come into it. We are happy to help anyone: Single

mums, older people – anyone.”

As the festive season draws nearer, Annabella is urging anyone who can to lend a helping hand with this generous project.

She said: “We already have quite a few volunteers but we still need people to help nearer the time.

“I’ve been given a load of turkeys from Tony Lovett, the butchers in Flint, and £100 worth of vouchers from Macro in Queensferry to spend in store.

“We’ve also been donated around 100 cakes so the people can have a little cake with their dinner on Christmas Day. With the raffle and prizes, we’re slowly getting there.”

Donations, including plates, food and ingredients, Christmas crackers and gifts, cash, or even a few hours of spare time, will be much appreciated at Bella’s Diner on Unit 9, Castle Park Industrial Estate, Flint.

To contact Annabella with regards to this project, call the Diner on 07756 971511.