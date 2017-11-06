Wheelie good fun as children learn to BMX at Wrexham's Ponciau Banks

CHILDREN learned the basics of riding a BMX at a Wrexham park.

The BMX coaching day took place at Ponciau Banks and saw children aged seven to 12 learn how to ride the bikes.

Activities were led by qualified BMX coach Martin Ogden from Bradford, who has delivered the programme for the last seven years.

Liz Carding, senior parks and countryside officer, said: “It was funded by the Friends of Ponciau Banks. We try to do two or three sessions a year and this is the third one this year.

“It has been very popular, it was fully booked – we had 15 children on it. They were learning to ride, corner and jump. Some of them have been coming for years.

“We’re hoping to be able to carry it on next year because there is a full scale BMX track at Ponciau Banks and it has been used for training by Olympic BMX riders.”

Pictures by Craig Colville