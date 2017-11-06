North Wales locations feature in Goldie Lookin Chain's new music video - how many can you spot?

Several North Wales locations feature in the video for Goldie Lookin Chain’s new single Fear Of A Welsh Planet.

Fans of the Newport based rap group are now being offered the chance to win a one night stay in Newport as well as a meal with the group if they can name all 23 locations that feature in the video.

Maintaining their role as cultural ambassadors for the whole of Wales and not just Newport, Goldie Lookin Chain’s new album, Fear Of A Welsh Planet, has released a video that sees them take in locations around their home country including Wrexham and the surrounding areas.

FEAR OF A WELSH PLANET from RMC on Vimeo.

The video sees the band take in their home city of Newport before heading along the south coast, veering inland to take in some more mountainous stretches of scenic countryside, before heading north to some of the most famous sights Wales has to offer.

Whilst some places aren’t recognisably famous tourist spots, the group have thrown down the gauntlet and asked fans to name as many locations as they can.

To be in with a chance of winning a one night stay in Newport and a meal with the group in A Taste Of Asia, the band are asking people to list every location they can spot in the video on their Facebook page.

Goldie Lookin Chain band member Rhys, said: “We went around Wales for two days and fell in love with this beautiful country all over again.

“We took in the sea air, the dramatic sights of expansive mountain ranges and some roadside cafes that were out of this world.

“Perhaps not always in a good way, but Wales is one of the world’s jewels and there’s no better group than the Goldie Lookin Chain to take that pride and make it felt beyond the border.”

Fear Of A Welsh Planet, the group’s twentieth album, was released last week and is available to order now via iTunes.