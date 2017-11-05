Celebrations mark Gwersyllt Community Resource Centre's 10th anniversary

CELEBRATIONS were held to mark the milestone anniversary of a village community facility.

Gwersyllt Community Resource Centre, based in Second Avenue, was opened ten years ago on Thursday and to mark the occasion staff invited the community to take part in a variety of activities.

Cllr John Pritchard, mayor of Wrexham, was also invited to unveil a piece of wall art created by volunteers. The display consisted of 100 tin poppies which were arranged into the shape of one large commemorative poppy, called Pabi Pawb.

The mayor said: “It is my great pleasure to attend Gwersyllt Community Resource Centre for this event.

“I have been here several times before and it is always nice to experience the warmth and passion of this community.

“Papi Pawb has been created by volunteers and community groups with help from Coralina’s Crafts community based arts tutor. It is part of the volunteer bank project and funded by the Welsh Government rural communities and rural development fund.”

Cllr Pritchard also congratulated community resource centre manager Sandra Davies and her team for organising the celebration.

Sandra Davies told the Leader: “Our 10th birthday celebration was a truly inspirational event. Local people came together in a wonderful display of community spirit and everyone enjoyed the afternoon.”

Mrs Davies thanked everyone who attended and helped to make the event such a success.