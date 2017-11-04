Musical father and son to take to orchestra stage in Wrexham

A FATHER and son will show their musical talents when they take to the stage in Wrexham.

Achille and Luke Jones, from Summerhill, will perform separate concertos with the Wrexham Symphony Orchestra at William Aston Hall on Sunday, as the WSO launches its 49th concert season with a programme of classic movie music from the last 25 years.

Luke, a classical pianist, who is studying piano at the Royal Northern College of Music in Manchester, will make his debut with the orchestra at the concert.

Educated in Gwersyllt, he began playing the piano when aged five and he was awarded a place at Chetham’s School of Music in Manchester when he was just 11.

Classical guitarist Achille has more than 25 years of experience tutoring adults and children and has taught at several schools across North Wales.

The orchestra’s opening concert features the music which has featured in films such as Spiderman, Dances with Wolves, Ben Hur, Gladiator, 2001 Space Odyssey, the Magnificent Seven and Disney’s Fantasia and much more.

The Orchestra is encouraging children of all ages to come dressed in the costumes of their favourite characters and contribute to a spectacular opening concert for the new season.

Tickets for all WSO concerts are available online at www.wrexhamorch.co.uk, from the Glyndwr

University box office on 0844 888 9991 and via www.glyndwr.ac.uk/events.

They are also available from Wrexham Tourist Information Centre in Lambpit Street on 01978 292015.