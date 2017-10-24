COMPETITION: WIN TICKETS TO MOLD'S NOVEMBERFEST

Mold's 6th annual Novemberfest takes place on Friday 10th November through to Sunday 12th at St Mary's Church Hall, in the centre of Mold. The event showcases a mix of local and award-winning cask ales and ciders, plus 'real lager' and the option of wine for non beer drinkers. The added element to Novemberfest is some excellent live entertainment.

This year's festival features Barleycorn Hop on Friday evening, who are a Festival favourite performing Irish songs, skiffle and beer festival specialities. On Saturday afternoon Cold Turkey will perform acoustic numbers for a more relaxed session. And Saturday evening is headlined by 50 Hertz, the fun-loving local band performing rock music at its best.

There'll be 30 plus ales and ciders to try, including Mold Brewery, Hafod ales and other local favourites.

For your chance to win a pair of tickets for the event, simply answer the question and compete the form below by the closing date of 12noon Wednesday November 1st. We have a 1 pair of tickets for Friday evening and 3 pairs for the Saturday afternoon session to be won.

To guarantee your ticket (Friday and Saturday evenings are usually a sell out) visit www.moldnovemberfest.org.uk or call at one of the following:

Mold Town Hall, Earl Road, Mold

Mold Ale House, Earl Road, Mold

Bargan Booze, High St, Mold or

Wetherspoons Gold Cape, Wrexham St, Mold