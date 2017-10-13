Plea to support social businesses across Wrexham

PEOPLE are being encouraged to support social businesses as part of an annual campaign.

The scheme – Social Saturday – returns tomorrow and Social Business Wales is challenging customers to support the social businesses local to them.

Caia Park Partnership (CPP) is one of the 25 social enterprises in Wrexham which residents are being urged to support.

It is also a Social Saturday ambassador in north-east Wales region due to its work with those who face the biggest barriers to training and employment in the Wrexham area.

CPP runs a day care nursery, holiday club, older people day care, training, meals on wheels, a food co-op and woodwork studio.

Anne Lloyd, a Caia Park resident and volunteer in the food co-op, said: “I enjoy volunteering in the Food Co-op.

”It has brought my confidence back and makes me happy. I get to deliver food orders to the schools and I really enjoy meeting the kids, seeing that they are getting fresh food and knowing that I have helped make that possible.”

Alison Hill, CPP chief officer, said: “Being a social enterprise means we do what we do in a sustainable way, and provide services and opportunities that don’t depend on funding and really benefit the people that need them the most.”

Caia Park Partnership will be promoting Social Saturday to the members of the Wrexham Social Enterprise network and can be contacted for more information.

Nicola Mehegan, project manager at Social Business Wales said: “There are over 1,600 social businesses in Wales, so if every one of them comes together on Social Saturday, we can make a massive impact on the understanding of the brilliant work they do, not only for the economy but for their local communities.

“Customers can support the campaign by enjoying a trip to their local social business eateries, shops, cinemas, leisure facilities and more, using one of the handy maps and directory available online.”

Other social businesses in Wrexham include Splash Magic leisure centre in Plas Madoc, Saith Seren and Ty'n y Capel Inn. Llangollen Railway Trust Ltd is also a social business.

For more information on how to support Social Saturday and to find other nearby social enterprises, visit socialsaturday.wales