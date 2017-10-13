Competition: Win a Rest Assured British Wool bed and mattress worth £800

North Wales Beds are asking readers for their help to name their new sheep - which is being delivered soon - as part of the Wrexham Town 2017 campaign.

They're offering a fantastic prize to the person whose name they choose.

If your name for the sheep is their favourite, you win a luxurious Rest Assured British Wool bed and mattress, worth £800.

Expertly hand crafted in Britain, the mattresses are filled with three layers of luxurious wool. These beds are a beautiful addition to any bedroom.

How to enter

For your chance to win this fantastic prize, simply send your suggestion for the sheep's name by e-mail - along with your name and contact telephone number - to promotions@nwn.co.uk

Please put 'North Wales Bed's Sheep' in the e-mail subject.

Deadline for entries is 12 noon on Friday, October 20.

Terms & Conditions

This competition is open to all readers of this website aged 18 or over except employees of NWN Media Ltd and North Wales Beds Ltd and their immediate families.

Entries are restricted to one per person. There is 1 prize as stated, which will be awarded to the person who provides the name chosen by the judges as their favourite.

If more than 1 person provides the same name, the winner will be drawn at random from the nominees of that name. The winner will be contacted within 5 working days.

There is no cash alternative and the prize is not transferable. The winner's name can be obtained by writing to the competition address after the closing date.

The promoter is the NWN Media Ltd in conjunction with North Wales Beds. The editor's decision is final and no correspondence can be entered into.

This competition also appears in the Leader and Weekend Leader newspapers.