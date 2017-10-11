Connah's Quay's Natasha reaps benefit of superfast broadband

A mum of three and internationally successful beauty Vlogger from Mold is getting behind a new campaign to promote the benefits of superfast broadband and encourage its further adoption across the county.

Natasha Lee is supporting the Welsh Government campaign after upgrading to a superfast internet connection enabled her to make a success of her career as an international beauty Vlogger.

Living in a busy household and with multiple devices all running in unison, Natasha found it impossible to run her YouTube channel successfully with conventional broadband speeds.

She found it would take over 14 hours to upload a simple four-minute video and it would often time out before she managed to get it online.

She would also have to prevent anyone else in the house from using the internet during that time, which made her very unpopular.

Once she finally made the switch to superfast broadband as soon as it became available in her area it enabled her to give up her salon in Chester and pursue a career in vlogging.

Natasha said “Before we upgraded to a superfast connection it was virtually impossible to make my passion for beauty vlogging into a full-time job.

“But once we made the switch it made such a huge difference. I am now able to upload a 10-minute video in just 10 minutes regardless of whether anyone else in the house is using the internet and have been able to carve a successful career out of vlogging.

“I’m able to have seamless skype conversations, meetings and interviews with people in the USA and Australia on a regular basis and everything is just so much quicker, easier and simpler.

“My children and my husband also rely on the internet for streaming TV shows and films, gaming, japing up to date with social media, online shopping and producing, editing or uploading their own videos to YouTube.

“It’s just brilliant that we can all be online at the same time whatever we’re doing and nothing is a hassle, it all just happens instantly.

“For me having a superfast connection has been life-changing as it has helped me to not only pursue a successful career in vlogging but also do it from the comfort of my own home and be able to take care of my three children. I would’ve had to give up on that dream if we hadn’t been able to upgrade.

In addition to roll out of the technology by the private sector, Superfast Cymru has provided an extra 26,324 premises in the area with access to superfast broadband.

With over 82 per cent of the Superfast Cymru roll-out programme complete in Flintshire, the Welsh Government superfast campaign is aiming to promote superfast broadband to residents to demonstrate its benefits and encourage its further use across the county.

While most of the county can now access faster broadband should they wish to do so, a small percentage of premises are not yet able to access it. Assistance is also available for them on the Welsh Government website or by contacting the Welsh Government broadband team.*

Welsh Government Minister for Skills and Science, Julie James, said: “While the majority of homes in Flintshire can now access superfast broadband should they wish, many people are simply not fully aware of its benefits or how it can be accessed.

“We want as many people as possible to realise these benefits, and this campaign is aiming to showcase how the technology is impacting thousands of lives in communities across Wales.”

n Households and businesses in Flintshire wanting to take advantage of the benefits of fast fibre broadband should contact an internet service provider of their choice to place an order.