Blues legend Walter Trout heads for Wrexham

NEW Jersey-born blues-rocker Walter Trout will play a rare Welsh gig this week when he appears at Wrexham’s Central Station.

The former Canned Heat and Bluesbreakers guitarist and ace sideman to the likes of John Lee Hooker, Big Mama Thornton, and Joe Tex, released his new album We’re All In This Together last month.

The album feaures a stellar cast of guests including John Mayall, Joe Bonamassa, Randy Bachman, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Warren Haynes, Sonny Landreth, Charlie Musselwite, Mike Zito, Robben Ford, Eric Gales, Edgar Winter, Joe Louis Walker , John Németh and his son Jon Trout.

“I’m 66 years old,” says Trout, “but I feel like I’m in the best years of my life right now. I feel better than I have in years physically. I have more energy. I have a whole different appreciation of being alive, of the world, of my family, of my career. I want life to be exciting and celebratory. I want to dig in.”

Walter Trout plays Wrexham Central Station on Friday, October 13. For more information go to: www.centralstationvenue.com