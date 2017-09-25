Brymbo Rocks: Music fans descend on Wrexham village for popular annual festival

MUSIC fans descended on a key site in Wrexham’s history for an annual festival.

Brymbo Rocks returned to the ruins of the village’s old steelworks with 15 bands performing over nine hours on Saturday in front of an audience of more than 800 people.

The event – held for the third year – featured two stages, two bars, a fair, stalls and refreshments.

The first Brymbo Rocks in September 2015 was brought to fruition as a way of commemorating 25 years since Brymbo’s steelworks closed down, with a formal service to mark the occasion taking place before the music got under way.

Gary Brown, heritage officer, said: “The place is so special to people and a good two-thirds of those who came are local.

“They like to see the place coming back to life, in some ways it’s like a community fair.

“We raised more than £1,500 on the day which is a good start to the funding for our project to get a piece of machinery out to the front of the site.”

The trust, which is redeveloping the steelworks and organises the event, has been granted charity status.

The redevelopment project’s first phase, which is estimated to cost £7.9m and will run until 2021, has six key focus areas.

They include restoration of the machine shop, a covered excavation space for the fossil forest, a programme of stabilisation and restoration of the ironworks buildings, stabilisation of cupolas and chimneys, development of the site’s frontage and hard landscaping for access.