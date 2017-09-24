Wrexham bakers seek to prove they are the best in town

Professional and amateur bakers from across Wrexham will once again do battle to be named the county’s star baker.

As popular TV show The Great British Bake Off once more gets millions talking around the country, the third annual Wrexham Bake Off competition – which raises money for Nightingale House Hospice –

will be held on Wednesday, October 25 at 7pm.

So far, more than 20 entries

have been received – including local baking businesses, restaurants and individuals all competing for the highly coveted crown.

The entries will be brought to the Bank Bar on High Street and judged in front of a live audience, who will then get the chance to buy and try slices of cake and other festive treats for £1 each.

The Mayor of Wrexham, Cllr John Pritchard, is set to reprise his role as Wrexham’s answer to Mary Berry.

‘Mayor Berry’ will run the rule over all the entries as head judge and there will be prizes awarded to the winners, as well as a fundraising raffle on the night.

In the last two years, the event has helped raise more than £1,500 for Nightingale House.

All are welcome to attend the competition at the Bank Bar.

Gresford councillor and former Parliamentary candidate Andrew Atkinson, who organises the event alongside Alex Jones from the Bank Bar, said: “It’s all set to be another great night highlighting our amazing businesses from in and around Wrexham and showcasing our baking talent from the area while raising money for an incredibly important cause, Nightingale House.

”I hope lots of people will come down get a beer and cheer on the bakers before the best part, trying the cake.”

The categories in contest are:

l BEST showstopper – professional bakers only.

l BEST showstopper – non-professionals.

l BEST chocolate cake.

l BEST savoury

l ‘ALL the Extras’ – smaller treats, there must be 12 as close to identical as possible.

l GLUTEN-free.

Many of the bakers will be preparing introductory videos which will be released before the event.

Anyone interested in entering should email Cllr Atkinson at andrew4wrexham@gmail.com