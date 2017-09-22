Competition: Win tickets to see legendary singer-songwriter Justin Hayward at Wrexham's William Aston Hall

Live Nation / Kennedy Street are delighted to announce that legendary singer-songwriter Justin Hayward will tour the UK in support of his latest album release All The Way.

The possessor of one of the most recognisable voices in rock, Justin will be performing new songs from the album as well as Moody Blues favourites, when he stops off on Thursday September 28, at the William Aston Hall, in Wrexham.

All The Way includes the newly released single The Wind of Heaven, a heartfelt song about a wounded warrior who has left his soul on the battlefield and is having a difficult time adjusting to being home.

The song is dedicated to all of those who have served their country. The song has received standing ovations worldwide.

Justin himself said: “I'm always so thrilled to have the opportunity to tour in the UK, particularly at this time in in my career when no one knows what the future holds."

As the driving force behind The Moody Blues, Justin penned classics like Nights in White Satin, New Horizons, Question, The Voice and Your Wildest Dreams.

Justin Hayward - ‘The Wind of Heaven’ 2017 UK Tour, stops off at the William Aston Hall, Mold Road, Wrexham on Thursday September 28, at 7pm.

Tickets priced from £31 - £37.50 (booking fees may apply), are available from the box office by calling 0844 888 9991 or visit www.glyndwr.ac.uk/en/Events/eventlistings/Justin-Hayward.htm