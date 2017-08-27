Theatre company hopes to get Mold's Theatre Clwyd rocking and rolling in the aisles

A THEATRE company is preparing to stage a feelgood rock and roll musical, featuring popular hits of the 50s and 60s.

Tip Top Productions based in Chester will perform the smash-hit musical Return To The Forbidden Planet by Bob Carlton at Theatr Clwyd in Mold.

Director Peter Swingler said: “We always look foward to bringing our large scale musicals to Theatr Clwyd.

“It is such a great venue and I know that our audiences at Mold will be in for an absolute treat.”

The multi-talented cast of actors, singers and musicians have “had a ball” in rehearsals and “can’t wait to hit the stage”.

Loosely based on the cult 1956 Science fiction film Forbidden Planet and William Shakespeare’s The Tempest, the musical has been jokingly described as ‘Shakespeare’s forgotten rock and roll masterpiece’.

It won the Olivier award for Best Musical in 1989 – beating the likes of Miss Saigon amongst others to the coveted award.

The show is jam packed with well known songs of the 50s and 60s including Great Balls of Fire, Good Vibrations, Shake, Rattle and Roll, Only The Lonely and All Shook Up – plus many many more with musical direction by Tim Jones and choreography by Pam Evans-Hughes.

The multi talented cast of actors, singers and musicians includes newcomer Peter Griffin – making his first appearance in a large scale musical.

Mr Griffin has previously acted with Chester Little Theatre, most recently appearing in their production of Theft by Rising Damp writer Eric Chappell but is no stranger to performing live on stage having been part of Ash Before Oak, a band best known for the hit single A Girl Like You.

Now a lead practitioner of English in St Helens, Mr Griffin said: “I’m having the best time in rehearsals, It’s been fun getting to perform such great songs from the rock ’n roll era with such a talented bunch – but also quite a challenge for me to learn all the choreography which is something I haven’t done before.

“We’re all really looking foward to the show at Theatr Clwyd.

“We hope the audience will have as much fun watching the show as we have had putting it together. I hope we can get them dancing in the aisles!"

The show will be performed from September 13 -16 at 7.30pm, with a matinee at 2,30pm on Saturday, September 16.

Visit www.theatrclwyd.com/en/ whats-on/return-forbidden-planet/ or contact the theatre box office on 01352 701521.