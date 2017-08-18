Thousands visit Denbigh and Flint Show for spectacular day of fun

people from across North Wales descended in their thousands on Denbigh Green for the annual Denbigh and Flint Show.

As well as livestock competitions and displays, people sampled the best food and produce around, from locally made honey, drinks and meats to a huge variety of cheeses and ice creams.

Spectators were also wowed yesterday by the White Helmets Motorcycle display team in their last ever performance in North Wales before the 90-year-old group is disbanded at the end of the year.

The sunshine was another welcome visitor to the event yesterday.

Dewi Hughes, 37, from Mold attended with his daughter Christina, eight.

He said: “It has been fantastic, we’ve just been walking round and taking it in. It’s nice, dry weather.

“We’re just looking forward to seeing the motorcycle show later when it’s on.

“It’s a great show, I remember watching it at this show when I was Christina’s age, so it’s nice to see it again and to show her.”

Gethin Murphy, two, and his mum

Gwenno came down from Pwllglas to see the animals.

Gwenno said: “It has been great. Gethin loves the llamas, but he’s also keen on the chickens and the rabbits.

“The food hall is wonderful. We’ve been to have ice cream from there.”

Ceri and John Denman drove down

from Rhes-y-Cae in their 1972 Triumph Stag Mk 1 as part of a display of vintage and classic

cars.

John said: “We’ve had it for about two

years. It was restored before we bought it so we’ve only done minor things to it, but it’s a lovely car.”

Denbighshire councillor Mabon ap Gwynfor said: “It’s a fantastic event.

“I don’t know how many people from across North Wales and Shropshire are coming here, and of course the amount of money that’s been brought into the area.

“They’re seeing the best of rural Wales and what we’ve got to offer, and the food is something else. The cheeses are stunning.”

He added: “Gerald of Wales said a thousand years ago that the Welsh love their cheeses, and it’s very true, isn’t it?”