Volunteers wanted for Flintshire 'Pay As You Feel' charity cafe

A charity cafe is on the lookout for volunteers as it gears up for its grand opening next month.

The ‘Pay As You Feel’ (PAYF) cafe with a difference uses food redistributed from supermarkets that would otherwise be wasted.

The cafe comes after the national organisation, The Real Junk Food, created a revolutionary concept designed to challenge and highlight the issues of food waste while creating inclusive environments where everyone is welcome.

Supermarkets food waste consists of hundreds of items which are close to their expiry date and have damaged or broken packaging.

The cafe will be opening on Sunday, August 13, at 11am at Buckley Town Council’s headquarters and in attendance will be Adam Smith, founder of The Real Junk Food.

Elitsa Yakimov, co-director of PAYF, said: “There is a staggering amount of food that is wasted.

“The food amount is unbelievable and it’s just shocking to know all that food is wasted on a daily basis when there are so many people who go hungry.”

The cafe does not have a price tag on their items.

The concept is that visitors can pay an amount they wish as a donation or they can pay by providing services, such as washing the dishes.

The cafe will only open three days a week due to a lack of volunteers, but the organisation would like to provide a five-day-a-week service.

Mrs Yakimov said: “We would like to serve the public efficiently and with the sheer volume of food we receive, there is a lot to be distributed and we want to have the ability to open the cafe more so we can serve the food.

“For this to happen we need volunteers. We are a community interest company and we can not charge for food as it is given to us as a donation, so this is why we can’t have paid staff and that’s why volunteers drive the project.”

She added the concept “would be a great addition to Buckley” due to a shortage of supermarkets in the town.

“We want to make it convenient to those who can’t get to places such as Broughton for their food shopping or those with disabilities who have travelling restrictions and even those who are financially challenged,” she said.

“We don’t have specifics, we are here to cater for everyone in the community.

“The cafe will also help with social isolation.

“It will allow people from all backgrounds to come together for a good cause.

“We are wanting volunteers from all backgrounds and all ages above the legal age limit to join our team.”

M&S, Tesco and Costco in Broughton will be distributing their food waste to the Buckley PAYF cafe.

The cafe’s opening times will be 9.30am to 1pm on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Anyone who would like to volunteer or would like further information should call Elitsa Yakimov on 07719836005.