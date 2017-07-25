AM heads back to school to join breakfast club

An assembly member joined a Flintshire school for the most important meal of the day.

Hannah Blythyn AM for Delyn has visited staff and children at Cornist Park School in Flint at their breakfast club.

The school host a daily breakfast club for children before the school-day gets underway.

Hannah Blythyn AM said: “It was great to meet with the children and staff of Cornist Park School at their school breakfast club this week”

“A healthy start to the day is important for all, especially our young people. It’s encouraging to see Cornist Park School in Flint – led by fantastic headteacher Nicola Thomas and the dedicated catering staff – committed to providing a healthy breakfast for their pupils at the start of every school day.”

Before classes begin children come together to share breakfast together at their school.

Following breakfast, Hannah Blythyn AM also enjoyed a tour with headteacher, Nicola Thomas.