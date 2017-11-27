Wrexham and Chester have both received home ties in the first round of the FA Trophy.

Dean Keates’ Reds will take on Harrogate Town at The Racecourse with the match due to take place on Saturday December 16.

Harrogate are challenging for promotion in the National League North and currently sit second in the table.

Chester entertain fellow National League outfit AFC Fylde in their opening round encounter.

Fylde are 16th in the standings with eight points more than the Blues.