Wrexham AFC: Kevin Roberts' delight at signing for the Reds

KEVIN ROBERTS has spoken of his relief at signing for Wrexham after becoming the latest addition to Dean Keates’ new-look squad.

The former Chester City player joined the Reds from National League rivals Halfiax Town for an undisclosed fee to become the club’s 13th summer signing.

Keates is a long-time admirer of the full-back and made several enquiries about Roberts’s availability earlier this year.

But having finally been offered a two-year contract with the club, former Chester youngster Roberts insists it was an easy decision to make the switch to The Racecourse.

He said: “There had been interest in the past, but nothing ever came from it.

"Originally it was probably in January and then nothing happened. Then towards the end of May and it went quiet again for a bit and then come July I heard that an offer had come in and it kind of rolled on from there.

“Luckily enough for me it is finally done and I am here. As soon as I heard there was interest I made my mind up to come. It took a couple of weeks to get sorted but as soon as it was over the line I was made up.

“It was definitely a relief especially because it was getting closer to the start of the season. I just wanted to get in and start training. As soon as I got the phone call I was delighted to sign and it was happy days.”

Roberts admits that his decision to join the Reds was informed by the size of the club, its ardent fanbase and the calibre of signings made by Keates this summer already.

Discussing his motivations for signing, he said: “It wasn’t one thing really, it was a bit of everything. Obviously the club itself is a big club. I’ve played there loads of times and you’d always rather have the fans behind you than against you!

“I’ve also seen what the manager was putting together here with the players he was signing. I thought they were some really clever signings, all good players who I’ve played against over the last few years.

"I’ve played with a few of them myself too, so they were the main reasons really.”

A versatile defender, Roberts helped Halifax gain promotion to the National League via the play-offs following their relegation a year earlier.

The 27-year-old made 43 appearances for The Shaymen last term and was an integral part of their success.

Roberts made his Reds debut in Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Nantwich Town, appearing as a second half substitute at Weaver Park.

Though comfortable playing as a central defender, Roberts admits his preferred position is at right-back, where he will now vie for a starting berth with James Hurst.

“My best position is probably right-back. I’ll fill in anywhere really but I’m predominantly a right-back. I just try to give 100 per cent each game and defend first but try to join the attack when possible.

“I hadn’t played even in a friendly for Halifax. I felt okay for the first 20 minutes (against Nantwich) and then the last 20 minutes it kind of hit me and my legs went a bit like jelly.

“But my fitness is fine and it’s just a matter of getting minutes on the pitch now and getting that football sharpness back. I’ve got two weeks to get ready before the season starts so hopefully it should all be good.”