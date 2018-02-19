Wrexham painter seeks venue to show portraits of rough sleepers

AN OIL painter has produced portraits of rough sleepers – and says he hopes to have them displayed somewhere so that people can see their faces.

The Leader has previously reported on the artwork of Adrian Medcalf, a 68-year-old retired former factory worker, including his portrait of then-prolific Wrexham beggar Mark Prandle in 2016.

Adrian, of Cheviot Close in Summerhill, has now produced a number of portraits of rough sleepers from the town and is hoping to find somewhere to have them displayed – one of his hopes being Wrexham’s soon to open arts facility Ty Pawb.

He told the Leader his experiences of meeting and talking to rough sleepers began in the 80s when he was the landlord of The Hand in Holt Road.

“I have been painting since I was about 16-years-old and I wasn’t able to do it when I was working shifts,” Mr Medcalf said.

“But since I have retired I have been able to do it more as I have lots of time. I was asked by the organisation Wrexham Homeless if I could go and do arts classes at the Wallich.

“They have all kinds of stories. One girl has been on the street a long time with a drug problem. Another man has been living on the streets for about 27 or 28 years.

“Some of the things they produce are fantastic and they are so polite. They all have different abilities; some come in and do dot-to-dot or colouring, some do painting.

“Three of them worked together and made a Wrexham edition of Monopoly, with all the town’s streets, Ty Nos and the Wallich. It is good for them because it gives them a few hours to have something else to think about and for some it fetches up memories of things they have buried years ago.

“I asked them if they would mind me taking a photo of them to do a painting of. If any of the rough sleepers get accommodation I will paint them a copy to hang on their wall.

“Their faces are like road maps of their lives, some people, and I would like them displayed in Wrexham somewhere so that people actually see their faces – not because they don’t look, but that they actually don’t see.

“I would like to have them put in Ty Pawb because they are Wrexham people and they are going to be sleeping outside it when it is open so I think they should be able to have their faces on the wall.”

The paintings are also up for sale, with the proceeds going towards the organisation Wrexham Homeless.

Adrian, who is married to 64-year-old Jennifer and has two children named Stephanie and Christopher, said he has not yet officially approached Wrexham Council to ask whether his art could be exhibited at Ty Pawb but the Leader has asked the authority to comment.

A spokesman for Wrexham Council said: “The arts scene in Wrexham is very active with gallery space available at venues such as tWIG, Undegun and of course the soon to open Ty Pawb. We’d encourage Mr Medcalf to contact any of these about exhibiting his work. To contact Ty Pawb he should email typawb@wrexham.gov.uk or call in at their current location in Oriel Wrecsam on Chester Street.”

Any galleries or art spaces able to display Adrian’s paintings can contact him on 01978 759991.