Holywell road 'like a motorway' because of diversions

CONCERNS have been raised that an urban road is becoming a ‘motorway’ thanks to frequent diversions and roadworks.

The A5026 running through Holywell currently takes the brunt of heavy goods vehicles and lorries from the A55 when there are diversions in place.

There are worries that the road just isn’t equipped to take that sort of traffic regularly, and will take a toll on its maintenance.

Holywell West Cllr Paul Johnson said: “The issue crops up when they are doing the A55 between junction 31 and 32.

“All traffic is diverted through Holywell and my main point is that when you put all that traffic on roads which are not constructed for that kind of traffic, it is going to cause damage.

“There is all this talk about potholes in Flintshire because of the weather at the moment, but my ward is getting hammered because of traffic.”

He added: “When there are road traffic collisions on the A55 between junctions 31 and 32, traffic is diverted – I don’t think people have a problem with that in an emergency.

“It’s when there has been a planned closure and all the traffic goes through residential areas in Holywell on roads that were not built for motorway traffic.”

The issue came up at a meeting of Flintshire Council’s corporate resources and overview committee, when members discussed spending on road maintenance.

At the meeting, Cllr Johnson said: “The A55 keeps coming up time and time again, it’s managed by the North Wales Trunk Road Agency.

“Ten nights in the last month they have diverted Holyhead ferries traffic along the A5026 in Holywell, which is fine in emergencies, but when they are doing night work it will become a 24-hour motorway with large HGV’s coming though Holywell on an urban road.

“We are going to be paying money for all these wagons going down that road, in terms of maintenance, and are we able to get any money back from them (the Welsh Government?)”

Council chief executive Colin Everett, said it was a fair question for the council to ask the Welsh Government, especially when the time came for work to start on the Deeside corridor.

“If the trunk road traffic is diverted onto our roads there is no entitlement to that (funding) but it’s a good argument”, he said.

“It is a reasonable debate we could have with the Welsh Government once the ‘red’ route comes in.”

The £200m road upgrade scheme is set to take place in the next few years as part of the Welsh Government’s infrastructure plans for Deeside.

After consultations, last year the ‘red’ route was chosen as the preferred option for the A494/A55/A548 upgrades.

The future of the Flintshire bridge is also up for discussion as members heard that an inspection had been carried out.

The cable-stayed bridge spans the Dee Estuary and links Flint and Connah’s Quay to the shore north of the River Dee.

Flintshire Council currently has responsibility for maintaining the bridge, but if it is to be adopted as a trunk road, councillors feel the Welsh Government should pay for any work that needs doing to it.

Flint Trelawny Councillor Paul Cunningham said: “We allocated £510,000 for the Flintshire bridge to be inspected but who will pay for any work to be done?”

Chief officer Neal Cockerton confirmed it would be the council, but Northop Cllr Marion Bateman asked whether, if the road is adopted, would Flintshire Council still foot the bill.

Chief executive Colin Everett said: “We would ask the Welsh Government for financial support if there was a need for huge repair work to take place.

“But at the moment there is no indication at all that any repairs will need to be done.”

The results of the inspection will be discussed at a future scrutiny meeting.