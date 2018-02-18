Youngsters could enjoy school routes in Flintshire as bids are lodged for new safety measures

CHILDREN could be set for a safety boost when taking a more environmentally friendly journey to school.

Flintshire Council has completed the submission of six road safety bids for funding under the Welsh Governments ‘Safe Routes in the Community’ and ‘Road Safety Grant’ initiatives.

The money would be used to make route alterations so it is safer for children to cycle or walk to school, as well as others who prefer to travel on foot.

Sites identified for improvement include Broughton (Broughton Hall Primary School), Buckley (Mountain Lane Primary School) Mold (Mold Alun campus and Ysgol Maes Garmon), A541 Pontblyddyn, B5125 Hawarden and Ffordd Llanarth / Golftyn Lane, B5126 Mold road and B5129 High street Connah’s Quay.

The bids were submitted on February 2 and the council expects to hear if the bids have been successful by the end of March 2018.

Flintshire Council’s cabinet member for Streetscene and transportation, Councillor Carolyn Thomas, said: “The council is continually investigating ways to improve both the safety and connectivity of the highway network and these latest bids to Welsh Government for grant funding will go a long way in achieving this goal.

“Although preliminary designs have been completed for each of the schemes, Flintshire County Council will be working closely with local residents, elected members and town and community councils to ensure proposals are tailored to the needs of the community.

“I am hopeful that Welsh Government will grant funding for these much needed schemes which will provide a lasting benefit for all road users and local residents at the sites. I would also like to thank the officers for their hard work in the bid applications.”