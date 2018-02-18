Firefighters tackle pub blaze off the A55

The owners of a pub on the Flintshire border have been left devastated at the damage caused by a kitchen fire.

Diners at the Travellers Inn, Tremeirchion, on the A55 near Rhuallt Hill, were evacuated during a regular Sunday lunch service when a small kitchen fire escalated into a large blaze, leaving the roof completely burnt.

The owners told the Leader that fortunately no one was hurt.

The North Wales Fire and Rescue Service was called to the scene at 2.12pm.

Three pumps from Rhyl, Holywell, and Prestatyn initially attended the scene.

A fire service spokesman said yesterday that the cause is still being investigated.