Plans for 'medium term' homeless accommodation in Wrexham

PLANS for ‘medium-term’ accommodation for homeless people have been submitted.

A planning application to Wrexham Council requests permission to change the use of land at Ty Nos on Holt Road in order to site four self-contained structures to provide medium term accommodation for homeless people.

The application also states the development would entail a structure for support services ‘allied to the neighbouring Ty Nos homeless shelter’ as well as associated boundary treatments and CCTV structures.

The site is currently designated as a homeless shelter and car park.

Images submitted with the application show the accommodation units – referred to as ‘container homes’ – would be surrounded by secure fencing, as would the proposed support service unit.

According to the document the scheme would also see a reduction in the number of car parking spaces at the site from 47 to 22.