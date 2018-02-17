Homes shaken after 4.9 magnitude earthquake hits Wales

An earthquake shook Britain on Saturday afternoon as people across Wales reported feeling the tremor.
The 4.9m magnitude earthquake struck just after 2.30pm with its epicentre near Swansea, according to independant scientific organisation EMSC.
The tremor was felt by many across Wales and parts of England, with people reporting it on social media.
This map described teh local level of shaking as reported by eyewitnesses following M4.9 #earthquake in #Swansea pic.twitter.com/JVbGcEz2fa— EMSC (@LastQuake) February 17, 2018
