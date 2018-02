A LORRY fire has led to the closure of the A55 in both directions near Chester.

Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service is now on the scene and is advising motorists to avoid the area.

A spokesman said on Twitter: “There is currently a lorry on fire on the A55 westbound between the Sainsbury's roundabout and the Posthouse roundabout.

“The lorry is well alight and blowing smoke into both lanes so the road is shut in both directions. Please avoid the area!”