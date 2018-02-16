Disgust as vandals trash Greenfield FC changing rooms

FOOTBALL club volunteers have been left counting the cost after mindless vandals trashed their facilities.

Greenfield FC, who play in the Lock Stock Welsh Alliance, have had their changing rooms, windows and lights smashed, and footballs stolen on Wednesday evening.

Club staff inspecting the damage were also disgusted to find the showers had been urinated in, and vomit had been left on the changing room floors.

The club plays at the Old Courtaulds, just off the A548, and run a number of junior teams, all of whom will suffer as a result of the damage.

Manager Scott Beck said: “One of the youth team staff went there yesterday night and noticed one of the doors were open, and went down to have a look.

“We have a home changing room, an away one and a referee’s room and it is the home changing room that has been completely trashed, the others have been left.

“There are two windows which have been completely smashed, all but one of the lights has been smashed and all the footballs have been taken.

“It’s disgusting. We also found urine in the showers and vomit on the floor.”

Mr Beck added that the club, which is volunteer run, would try their best to repair the damage and carry on but costly repair bills could be a major blow to its future.

He said: “Something like this could put a club like ours at risk of folding because we don’t have a big backer.

“We did have a fundraising event the other week at the Springfield Hotel for charity, with a small amount of the funds going back to the club.

“But that money is going to have to be spent fixing some of the damage – the two windows will cost a few hundred quid for a start.

“The rest will be done by volunteers, and anyone who can offer any help, it would be much appreciated.”

He added plans for the club’s future were also on hold.

“Recently we looked at the new ground-grading requirements needed to progress , looking at grants to maybe fence the ground off more securely, but money that would have been spent towards that will now have to be spent fixing this.

“We run junior teams and the youngsters who will also be put out by this.”

The club also feel victims to vandals last year, when vandals kicked in doors on portable cabins that were used as changing rooms.

It is the second time a football club in the area had been hit by vandalism in less than a fortnight.

On February 6, the Leader reported that Halkyn United FC had their clubhouse at Bryn Eithin ruined, after thieves stole the roof.

A spokesman for North Wales Police said: “We had a call at 10.44pm on Wednesday from the football club.

”Windows have been smashed, the padlock on the door removed, and damage has been caused to the changing rooms and strip lighting.

”Vomit was found on the floor and someone had urinated in the showers.

”If anyone has any information about this incident they should contact police on 101. The crime reference is RCW1019005.