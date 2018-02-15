Livestock found dead after being attacked on farm between Brynford and Pentre Halkyn

A PROBE has been launched after an overnight attack on livestock which killed several sheep.

North Wales Police rural crime team has confirmed eight sheep are dead and two are at the vets after the attack which took place between Brynford and Pentre Halkyn between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

An alpaca was also attacked and left with bite marks on its back.

In sharing images of the animals, a police spokesman said: “The farmer is a repeat victim and these were the less gruesome pictures to share.”

Anyone who has information can call 101 with reference W018611.

The Leader reported at the beginning of January that Brynford farmer Mark Oare had lost seven sheep in a savage dog attack.

Warning other farmers to be vigilant, he said he believed the attack was the third to have occurred within a matter of weeks.

He told the Leader: “All we can do is try to get the word out there to prevent it happening to other animals, and for farmers to be vigilant.”