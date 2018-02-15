Holywell driver jailed after mounting kerb to flee police, causing children to step back to avoid being struck

A man has been jailed after a court heard how schoolchildren had to step back as he mounted a kerb in a car in a bid to get away from police.

Mold Crown Court heard how during a police chase, Thomas James Davies, a disqualified driver, was held up by a school bus and other traffic.

But he mounted a kerb causing children to step back to avoid being struck and then drove on, said prosecuting barrister Brian Treadwell.

Davies, 21, of Woodland Drive in Holywell, had previously admitted that on December 18 he drove a silver Vauxhall Insignia dangerously in Strand Walk, Holywell, together with charges of driving while disqualified and no insurance.

It was described as prolonged dangerous driving in a sensitive area of Holywell close to a school.

Judge David Hale told him that he had been determined to try and get away.

It had to be custody because of the risk he had created as he threaded his way through the children making their way from school.

Davies was jailed for ten months and was told that he would have received a 15 month prison sentence but for his guilty plea.

He was disqualified from driving for three years and five months and was ordered to take an extended driving test before he drives again.

Judge Hale told Davies, a groundworker, that given the nature of his work a driving ban would be a real impediment for him.

“Of course you could make it worse when you get out of prison by driving while disqualified,” he said.

If he did it could take his insurance bill to a level where he would never be able to afford to drive again.

Judge Hale said that Davies would be “out soon” and he would have to make a decision what he wanted to do with his life.

The defendant appeared at court via a live television link from prison.

The court heard how a police officer monitoring CCTV saw the vehicle acting suspiciously on Meadow Bank.

He could not identify the driver at that stage but he was wearing a distinctive hooded top.

The vehicle was driver to the High Street and was monitored while the officer went to the town centre in an unmarked police car.

He was directed to Whitford Street where he followed the Insignia.

It drove through a garaged area onto Strand Walk and was blocked by a school bus and heavy traffic as parents kicked their children from school.

The police car was manoeuvred to prevent his escape but he drove onto the kerb.

There were numerous school children walking along the pavement no more than three metres away and when he mounted the kerb they moved back to avoid being hit.

He drove off but was later arrested.

Alun Williams, defending, stressed that the dangerous driving was over a short distance and was at a relatively low speed.

The defendant was a man who had been in a five year relationship and had worked since the age of 18.

He was self-employed as a ground worker which was what he intended to do on his release.

The loss of his driving licence would make that problematic and Mr Williams asked the judge to keep the disqualification to the minimum.