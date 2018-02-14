Wrexham AFC seek to get home back on the international football map

Wrexham AFC bosses are hopeful of bringing the stars of international football back to the “cradle” of the Welsh game.

A decade since the last time the Welsh national team played at The Racecourse, club director John Mills told the Leader that although there is much to be done to make it a reality, work was ongoing behind the scenes.

Wales last played at The Racecourse in February 2008, when they beat Norway 3-0 in a friendly with Wrexham-born star Jason Koumas among those on the scoresheet.

The ground is the oldest international stadium in the world, having first hosted Wales in 1877 when they lost 2-0 to Scotland.

For many years it shared hosting duties with Ninian Park and the Vetch Field, the former homes of Cardiff City and Swansea City respectively.​​​​​​

Famous international matches staged at The Racecourse include Wales beating England 4-1 in 1980 and 1-0 in 1984, as well as Mark Hughes scoring a spectacular goal as Wal​​​​​​es beat Spain 3-0 in a World Cup qualifier in 1985.

But in recent times fans from the region have continually faced trips to South Wales to watch the side in action.

Mr Mills said: “Wrexham AFC, and of course The Racecourse, with all its long, long history of being the cradle of Welsh football, and its spiritual home, would love to host full international matches again for the people of North and Mid-Wales, who have proven themselves over many years to be among the most loyal and committed of Welsh football fans, having to travel great distances at high expense to support the national team.

“Of course, this would require us having the right stadium facilities to provide the proper platform for such matches, and this is why we have made a number of representations to members of the National Assembly and Welsh Government ministers to understand and appreciate the value of The Racecourse as the regional stadium for North and Mid Wales, not just the home of Wrexham AFC.

“If and when we can get this agreed and obtain support in our plans to develop the Kop end of the stadium then we will have the basis for persuading the FAW of the merits of The Racecourse as a base for the national team in the north of our country.

“This would tie in very nicely with the new FAW centre of excellence to be based only a couple of miles away at Colliers Park, and demonstrate a holistic view of the development of Welsh football as a nation.”

Wrexham AFC took back control of The Racecourse from Wrexham Glyndwr University in 2016, with supporters trust members voting to approve a deal for a 99-year lease on the stadium.

At the time, the Leader reported club bosses said any potential development of the stadium would be done with the potential for hosting international games in the future in mind.

But as well as renovating the Kop as a seated area, there are other issues which would need to be addressed.

Among the stumbling blocks needing to be tackled before the days of full internationals could return are the quality of floodlights, drug testing areas and dugout capacities.

In September 2016, The Racecourse hosted an under-21s match between Wales and Denmark.

Last week, the Leader reported Wrexham AFC’s former training base could be turned into a national football development centre.

The Football Association of Wales has launched a pre-application consultation over proposals to expand Colliers Park in Gresford, which is owned by Wrexham Glyndwr University.

Colliers Park has been used as a football training ground for more than 20 years, providing two grass pitches and a floodlit artificial turf pitch, as well as a two-storey off-pitch support accommodation building.

The FAW is proposing to upgrade and extend the playing facilities and off-pitch accommodation to create a National Football Development Centre.