Police warning after skimming device found on Buckley ATM

POLICE are reminding people to be vigilant when using card machines.

A device was found at an automated cash machine (ATM) in Buckley, which could be used to commit fraud.

A spokesman for the South Flintshire policing team said: “On Sunday this device was found on an ATM in Buckley so just a word of warning, this is a skimming device which would have been used to film the PIN number of anyone using the machine.

”We haven’t obtained the card reader but the offenders need to have the two bits together to steal your details.

”Always make sure that you cover over your PIN when you’re getting money from the machine and if you see anything suspicious on the machine to contact the bank or shop where the ATM is located.”

Anyone who knows anything about this incident can conract police via 101. The crime reference is RM1803352.