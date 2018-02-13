Season ticket holders to be relocated for upcoming Wrexham V Chester derby

Wrexham AFC season ticket holders are to be relocated for the upcoming cross border derby.

Wrexham and Chester play at the Racecourse on Sunday, March 11 and Chester fans are to be housed in the University End due to the larger than normal amount of away supporters expected to attend.

Season ticket holders in the University End are to be relocated to the bkoncepts Stand and general sale tickets for this area are restricted to season ticket holders only in person at the ticket office until other areas of the ground are sold out.

Season tickets can relocate to the other areas of the ground for free but must do so by visiting the ticket office and obtaining a new ticket.

A Wrexham AFC spokesman said: “Following a long and detailed meeting with the police service we are confirming that the Chester FC supporters will be located in the University End of the Stadium, behind the goal.

”We are well aware that this will be an unpopular decision, and one not made lightly, and we acknowledge the frustration this will cause but we do not have the time to make the necessary infrastructure changes to accommodate a larger number than normal of away supporters in this area of the stadium.

”However, going forward, and as agreed and understood with the police at that meeting, it is the club’s intention to use the bkoncepts Upper Mold End along with the bkoncepts Lower Mold End to be the official permanent ‘away’ end for all visiting team’s supporters.

”We will commence work with the relevant authorities to make the required infrastructure changes to the Mold End of the bkoncepts Stand as soon as possible.

”To mitigate the loss of seating for the Chester FC fixture, in agreement with our safety officer we will be minimising or removing completely as much of the netted off areas as possible to give Wrexham fans the maximum available seating in the ground.

”We intend to get this as a key objective agenda item on all future Safety Advisory Group meetings and work with the authorities to identify the current barriers to make this possible and the mitigating activities that would need to be put in place to make it happen.

”We will follow this process to a conclusion and report back the implications of making this a reality for future big matches.

”Our ultimate intention is to make all areas and seats within the Racecourse accessible and available, in as short a timescale as possible, but, as always, with the safety and comfort of our fans the primary concern.”

To buy tickets, visit the club shop between 10am and 5pm Monday to Friday or go to wrexhamafc.co.uk.