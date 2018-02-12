Increase in car key burglaries across Flintshire and Wrexham

EXPENSIVE cars are being targeted by burglars, who sometimes go through the letterbox to steal the keys.

According to North Wales Police, vehicle owners in Flintshire and Wrexham are seeing an increase in car key burglaries, targeting high performance Audis, BMW’s and Volkswagen Golf Type R’s and GTI’s.

Thieves break into houses looking for car keys. They can also use wires and hooks to try and drag keys through the letterbox.

Sgt Sue Samuels said: “Please keep your keys away from doors and windows, and tucked away out of sight.

”Have your vehicles windows etched with its registration number or the last seven digits of the vehicle identification number (VIN).

”This can put criminals off, as it makes your car more difficult to sell. It also makes it easier for the police identify and return your vehicle if it is stolen.”

Car key burglaries are often committed by criminals who are working to order and targeting certain types of vehicle, based on demand and value.

Sgt Samuels added: “If you have cars of different values, please park the higher value car in your garage.

”If you can’t do this, please park the lower value car in front of the higher value car, as the thieves are more likely to target high value cars and will be deterred, if they can’t easily drive such a car away from the scene.

“All vehicle owners should be vigilant with their vehicle security and take simple crime prevention measures to deter thieves. These include keeping vehicle keys safe and out of sight both in the home and when you’re out and about.”

If you see any suspicious activity involving your home or vehicle please call 101 and report it.