Family overwhelmed as donations roll in for brave Flintshire dad battling brain tumour

A DAD fighting a serious brain tumour is on track to smash the fundraising target that could secure him vital treatment.

A JustGiving set up to help Andy Jones, 44, from Pentre, near Sandycroft, in his fight against a grade two Astrocytoma had developed into a higher grade primary brain tumour, is on course to pass the £30,000 mark with more than £28,000 raised.

His wife Nicola said the family had been overwhelmed by the support shown by those who had donated.

Sandycroft Primary School, where Andy is a governor, generated an incredible £8,000 through charitable endeavours, pushing the fundraising to the brink of its target.

The family has been pushing hard to raise the cash required to fund treatment not currently available on the NHS.

Nicola said: “The response has been overwhelming. We never expected so much support and we are so grateful to everyone for helping our family in so many different ways.

“There are still fundraisers going on which is fantastic as we will need to go to London on a monthly basis for scans and therapy maintenance, so even though we are so close to target for treatment, these future events will also be a massive help.”

Andy, a father-of-one, has undergone two major brain surgeries but further treatment is required to keep the tumour at bay.

Andrew Liptrot, headteacher of Sandycroft Primary – which Andy's daughter Rhieyen attends, said the amount raised by pupils and staff was more than 10 times anything they’d ever managed before.

He said: “We usually raise about

£600 – it’s the most we’ve ever raised through sponsored events.

“I was hopeful we’d reach £2,000 as an absolute maximum but on the first day alone we had £3,500. It’s been absolutely incredible.

“One pupil empted his piggy bank out and filled a Tupperware box with coins and that just set the tone.

“There's just been so much charitable love.”

Mr Liptrot said people came out in support of Andy because he had been “such a good friend of the school and an active, supportive parent”.

He said: “Andy has painted classrooms in his own time and done various jobs around the school for us.

“He's always been willing and has been a governor for the past six years.

“We knew the family were looking for alternative therapies and the fundraising came up.

“It's just snowballed – with the student council suggesting all our charity events like the sponsored silence.

“They very vocally supported doing this for Andy and they money has been incredible.”

Nicola said the family is waiting on a date for treatment to start and looking ahead to what comes next.

She said: “I am constantly looking into clinical trials and researching what is going on in other countries.

“The Brain Tumour Charity is also a great resource for research, support and awareness for us and one that should be mentioned as it is so underfunded.”

Organised by Nicola and Rhieyen, a craft fair and cream tea fundraiser is being held at Sandycroft Community Centre on Saturday from 11am to 3pm.

The day will offer craft stalls, a tombola, cake stall, face painting and a raffle.

To support Andy's fight, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/

andy-jones-fightinggbm4