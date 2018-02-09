Motorists reminded of roadworks on route to Wrexham town centre

Motorists are being reminded of disruption and delays expected due to upcoming roadworks.

From Monday, Wrexham Council’s Highways Team will carry out resurfacing work on the roundabout joining Chester Road, Price’s Lane, Rhosnesni Lane and Cilcen Grove.

A council spokesman said: “The work is expected to take seven days to complete, and we’ve decided to carry it out during the half term holidays so we can minimise disruption to school traffic.

”Chester Road will also be subject to two-way traffic management during the work, so delays are expected.

”Diversions will be in place for access to Prices Lane and Rhosnesni Lane.

”We also want to make sure neighbouring residents aren’t disturbed by noise, and with that in mind, works will cease by 7pm each evening.

”Pedestrian access will be maintained throughout the work.”

Cllr David A. Bithell, lead member for environment and transport, said: “Resurfacing of the roundabout is badly needed – but we’re aware that this is one of the main routes into the town centre, and hope to keep any disruption caused by this work to a minimum.”